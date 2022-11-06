Match Report: Real Madrid Castilla 1-0 Pontevedra

87’ Castilla 1-0 Pontevedra: Sergio Arribas (assist: Álvaro Rodríguez)

Starting XI: Mario de Luís – Vinícius Tobías, Edgar, Álvaro Carrillo, Pablo Ramón – Mario Martín, Carlos Dotor, Sergio Arribas – Peter Federico, Álvaro Martín, Álvaro Rodríguez

Castilla headed into the game at the Alfredo Di Stéfano as favorites. Having won two games in a row, and also avoiding defeat in the last four games, the hosts were placed just inside the play-off zone. Pontevedra, on the other hand, was placed just inside the relegation zone.

Álvaro Carrillo returned for Castilla after the injury which has kept him out for the last few weeks. Unfortunately, Raúl was not able to count on his preferred centre back pairing, as this time Rafa Marín was the one missing out due to injury. The rest of the lineup was without surprises, although non-Castilla followers surely scratch their heads seeing Iker Bravo on the bench yet again.

The game started with a controversial incident, as Álvaro Rodríguez was through on goal. Pontevedra’s centre back, who clearly was inferior physically to Castilla’s main striker, denied Castilla a clear goal scoring opportunity by holding Álvaro back with both hands. Possibly understanding that blowing the whistle would mean a red card after just 10 minutes, the referee decided not to do anything at all.

The first half finished 0-0, as Castilla struggled to create quality chances. Álvaro managed to put the ball into the back of the net, but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

Just as Castilla had started creating some chances in the second half, the game suddenly stopped. The fans were asked to evacuate the stadium, while the players stayed on the pitch. At the moment there was no information about what had happened, but the fans returned and the game resumed after 10 minutes.

With 10 minutes remaining, Pontrevedra was reduced to 10 men, again after a battle with Álvaro. This led to even more domination from Castilla. In the 87th minute, Álvaro received the ball again, this time with his back to the ball. The 18-year-old impressively managed to turn around and fire a shot. The goalkeeper saved it, but Sergio Arribas was alert and scored from the rebound. Super important goal from the Spaniard!

With this win, Castilla are now 4th in the table, although with one game more played than Alcorcón. Next game up will be against San Fernando, who currently are placed 12th.

Sergio Arribas’ goal: