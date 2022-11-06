Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Monday’s match against Rayo Vallecano, the penultimate before the upcoming World Cup break.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni y D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Tchouameni is back with the team after missing the last few games, while Karim Benzema and Antonio Rudiger are out and will miss the match.

Beating Rayo at Vallecas will not be easy, as it is a very small pitch where Rayo’s defense tends to be quite effective. With Madrid hosting Cadiz on Thursday, Monday’s match is possibly the toughest of the two, so Ancelotti will likely start his best available lineup against Rayo hoping to earn the three points to keep the lead in La Liga table.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/06/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

