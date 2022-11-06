Player Ratings: Real Madrid 0 - 4 Barcelona; Liga F

Starting XI

GK: Misa Rodriguez -8/10: She was our best player today despite the score line. Made countless brilliant saves and was let down mainly by our defensive mistakes. There was nothing she could’ve done on all four goals, it would have been seven or eight without her.

RB: Lucia Rodriguez - 6.5/10: Was the most solid of our back four. Kept Pina at bay and tried to get forward whenever she could.

CB: Kathellen Souza - 4/10: Was really nervy and at fault for the first goal as she dallied on the ball and Geyse pinched the ball of her. Had one crucial interception when Teresa gave the ball away almost leading to a Barca goal. Couldn’t deal with her compatriot pace and strength.

CB: Rocio Galvez -5.5/10: Was not at her best today but neither was the whole team. Was more solid than her defensive partner and one feels that she would’ve been even better with Ivana next to her.

LB: Sofie Svava -6/10: Was ball watching for the First goal but an okay performance defensively thereafter. Did not provide much threat much going forward.

CDM: Teresa Abelleira- 6/10: Tried her best to control the tempo in midfield but Barcelona were too strong and aggressive. Still had a decent game and should be our starting holding midfielder from now on.

CM: Sandie Toletti -5.5/10: Tried to impose her physicality and had a brilliant driving run that resulted in a chance for Real Madrid. Lasted only fifty minutes and is still settling down into her new team.

CM: Claudia Zornoza-6/10: Another mixed performance from her. She was anonymous in the first half but had a more active second period. Produced our best chance in the game when her fierce shot hit the post. We really need her back to her best soon.

RW/CAM: Caroline Weir - 6.5/10: Deployed in a false right-wing role which is not her best position but worked really hard helping the midfield and tracking down Rolfo’s runs. Her Performance suffered as a result of the team struggling today.

LW: Athenea Del Castillo -7/10: Never stopped running at the Barcelona defense. A tireless busy and passionate performance for her as we have come to expect from her. Improved her attacking play when she switched to the right flank.

CF: Esther Gonzalez - 6/10: Provided her usual hard work, brilliant hold up play but barely got any service. Had a good chance from a Barcelona mistake but fluffed her shot.

Substitutes

LW: Olga Carmona - 7/10 (replaced Toletti; 51’) Brought energy and purpose to our attack in the second half and honestly she should’ve started the game as we looked much better with her on the pitch.

CF: Nahikari Garcia - 6/10 (replaced Esther; 51’) Looked sharp and hungry but did not get much service to affect the game.

CM: Maite Oroz - 6.5/10 (replaced Teresa; 72’) We had a semblance of control and calm as soon as she came on. Tried her best to create chances for the team.

LW: Caroline Moller - 5.5/10 (replaced Svava; 72’) Tried to hold up the ball and make runs on the left when she came on. Could not do much though given the game was already lost by then.