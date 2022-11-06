Sergio Arribas eyeing Castilla record

Sergio Arribas is one of the most promising attacking talents to emerge from Real Madrid’s academy in years. The midfielder, with a clear eye for goal, is now looking to surpass a record set by Butragueno in 1983/84 and then matched and surpassed by Jese Rodriguez in 2012/2013. Butragueno scored a total of 21 goals while Jese managed 22 goals in a single season with Castilla. Last season, Sergio Arribas — playing as an attacking midfielder / right winger — managed a total of 15 goals. In 11 matches this season, Arribas has already tallied 5 goals and will be looking to break the record set by Jese.

The diminutive midfielder has failed to break into the first team under Carlo Ancelotti, but was involved in UEFA Champions League knock out games and important La Liga fixtures under Zinedine Zidane. The player did earn his first call-up under Ancelotti for Champions League fixture vs RB Leipzig. Despite a multitude of offers this summer, Arribas opted to stay at Madrid and lead Castilla with the hope of breaking into the first team.