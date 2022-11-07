Las Blancas Podcast: How To Close The Gap Between Barcelona & Real Madrid

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind, Yash Thakur, and Kani Froh discuss Real Madrid’s 4-0 loss to Barcelona.

Talking points:

0:40: Big podcast announcement

5:05: Who should’ve started and who shouldn’t have

14:50: Why Ivana isn’t being selected

17:40: How Barcelona won the game in the opening minutes

22:15: Why our possession work matters for our defense vs. Barça

24:30: Why the Champions League Clásico in the Di Stéfano was different from this one

26:15: How Barcelona adapted their press to suffocate Real Madrid

30:55: Barcelona’s special press on goal kicks

40:15: Critiquing Madrid’s defending on the first two goals

46:15: How Las Blancas set up on corners

53:05: Dissecting Barcelona’s third goal

57:45: The case for Nahikari as a free-kick taker

1:03:55: Misa’s unreal performance

1:14:30: Misa’s strengths and weaknesses and her overall impact as a keeper

1:18:55: How much great box defense actually matters

1:30:00: Analyzing the fourth goal

1:22:15: The “Vilda quédate” chants from the crowd

1:30:00: The new ugliness introduced to this Clásico

1:32:25: Paños showing the middle finger to Madridistas

1:37:35: How Real Madrid can surpass Barcelona

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kani Froh (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)