Real Madrid draw Liverpool in Champions League’s Round of 16

Real Madrid have drawn Liverpool in the Champions League’s Round of 16. This is the rematch of the past Champions League Final, which saw Los Blancos conquering their 14th European title.

This is obviously a tough draw for Madrid, who were unlucky and didn't draw weaker teams like Brugge or Eintracht. Liverpool are a strong team but Madrid should be the favorites considering that the form of Klopp's side has dropped this season.

As always, Madrid will have to be very careful with Liverpool's intensity and physicality. Fede Valverde will be a key asset for Madrid in this round as his style suits what you need against Liverpool.

The matches will be played after the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first legs will be played in February and the round will end in May, so the players should be fresh for the Round of 16 assuming they can stay healthy during the World Cup.