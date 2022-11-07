Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Rayo Vallecano in what is the penultimate game before the 2022 World Cup break. Los Blancos will host Cadiz on Thursday, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely deploy a strong starting lineup tonight.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Rayo Vallecano predicted XI: Dimitrievski, Ballieu, Lejeune, Catena, Garcia, Valentin, Comesaña, Palazon, Lopez, Garcia, Camello.

This away game should be tough for Real Madrid, as it’s never easy to beat Rayo in Vallecas. If Tchouameni makes his return to the starting lineup, Valverde will likely be deployed on the right wing with Rodrygo and Vinicius leading the offense. Asensio would be waiting for his chance on the bench in case Real Madrid need more firepower and creativity late in the game.

Madrid are trying to bounce back from last week’s draw against Girona and this game gives them the opportunity to do so in convincing fashion.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/07/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

