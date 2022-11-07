Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Rayo Vallecano in what will be the team’s last away match ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup break. Rayo have had a very solid start to the 2022-2023 season and are currently 9th in the table, which is a big success for a small club like them.

Los Blancos will be without Karim Benzema once again, so the team will need Rodrygo and Vinicius to perform at a high level. Considering that Rayo are a strong team at home, Ancelotti will likely deploy Valverde on the right side of the offensive line with Asensio staying on the bench until he’s needed.

It’s time for Real Madrid to keep grinding and earning victories, even if the players are surely feeling the effects of what’s been a very condensed schedule since the start of the season. The break is almost here but Madrid must take care of business until Friday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/07/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.