CONFIRMED lineups: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Rayo in La Liga

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Rayo Vallecano starting XI (TBC): Dimitrievski, Ballieu, Lejeune, Catena, Garcia, Valentin, Comesaña, Palazon, Lopez, Garcia, Camello.

It's important for Madrid to earn the three points in what's a tough venue like the Estadio De Vallecas. It's always difficult for away teams to face Rayo because of the size of the pitch and their fan base, so Los Blancos will have to make sure they perform at a high level.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/07/2022

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

