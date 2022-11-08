Player Ratings: Rayo Vallecano 3 - 2 Real Madrid; 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid failed to match the pace and intensity of an electric Rayo Vallecano side. Carlo Ancelotti’s men deservedly loss and now have one match before the World Cup to right the ship. Managing Madrid full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—7: Tested far too often due to a failing team in front of him. Saved a penalty but was called back for being off his line.

Dani Carvajal—4: Struggled with the Garcia duo of Fran and Alvaro.

Eder Militao—6: Scored a crucial equalizer in the first half off a corner. Sloppy on the ball and struggled with Rayo’s high press.

David Alaba—5: More expected of the Austrian.

Ferland Mendy—4: A performance that was all over the place. Had great moments on the ball, but lapses in concentration defensively.

Tchouameni—3: Not at the races — did not look fully fit and struggled with the pace of the game.

Fede Valverde—4: Failed to really impose himself in the match.

Luka Modric—3: One of Luka’s worst performances in a very long time, far too many misplaced passes.

Marco Asensio—7: Far from exceptional, but was one of the lone bright spots. Earned the PK and produced an inch perfect corner kick to assist the second Madrid goal.

Vinicius Junior—3: Fed into Rayo’s antics and let his play be influenced by the crowd and referee.

Rodrygo—3: Over dribbled and missed the few good opportunities Madrid created.

Substitutions:

Eduardo Camavinga—3: Like the rest of the midfield was poor on the ball and had sloppy giveaways.

Nacho—N/A: Played center back to move Alaba to left back.

Mariano—N/A: Tried to provide aerial threat late in the game.

Lucas Vazquez—3 : Earned a yellow card for a bad foul late in the game.