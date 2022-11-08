Managing Madrid Podcast: Rayo Vallecano 3 - 2 Real Madrid Post-game

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

The atmosphere at Vallecas

Why this was always going to be a tough game on the schedule

Rayo Vallecano’s press

Fran Garcia’s performance

Why Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema were sorely missed

Luka Modric’s performance

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

Are players thinking about the World Cup?

Dani Carvajal’s performance

Has Karim Benzema’s absence impacted Vinicius?

The case for Sergio Arribas

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)