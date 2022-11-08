New Real Madrid Femenino documentary shows behind the scenes of 2021/22 season

After two years of waiting if there would be another season of ‘Un Sueño Real’, the docuseries makes a comeback with the story of how Real Madrid lived through its first ever campaign in UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The first season talks about the creation of the women’s team of Real Madrid - the story of Ana Rossell and why she had created CD Tacón, the merge with Tacón, and the story of a handful of girls whose dream had come true. It consists of 4 episodes - 40 minutes of length each.

On October 31st, it was announced that the new season of this docuseries was coming to HBO Max España and the trailer released on November 7th. The season premieres on November 16th.

Acompaña a las jugadoras del @realmadridfem en su mayor reto: asentarse en la élite. Conoce sus vidas, sus pasiones, sus miedos y pensamientos. #UnSueñoRealT2, estreno el 16 de noviembre en https://t.co/8etSAQwBHj pic.twitter.com/sqirl8W2o4 — HBO Max España (@HBOMaxES) November 6, 2022

‘Un Sueño Real’ narrates the journey of the Real Madrid footballers during the second season of the history of its women’s section. The series shows the enormous challenge of settling in the elite of world football. The lives of the players are intertwined with the sports field, exposing topics such as female leadership, motherhood, the psychological impact of social networks, the extreme loneliness of a long injury or the relevance of the family environment in their professional successes. The protagonists live an exciting season with the ups and downs of the demands of the best club in the world, from an unexpected change of coach to the experience of living a ‘clasico’ at the Camp Nou in front of 91,553 people.