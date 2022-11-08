Benzema ‘doubtful’ for LaLiga match against Cadiz

Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema is considered as ‘doubtful’ for the team’s home game against Cadiz, which will be played on Thursday. Benzema hasn’t rejoined the squad in training yet and it looks like he will miss the last game before the upcoming World Cup break.

The Frenchman has been dealing with muscle fatigue for the last month and while he reappeared on the last game against Celtic, it looks like he’s still struggling.

Antonio Rudiger will miss the game as well even though no injury has been officially reported.

It’s quite clear that most players across European football are thinking about staying healthy for the upcoming World Cup and this appears to be the case for Benzema and Rudiger too. Real Madrid need to bounce back quite desperately after the embarrassing loss to Rayo Vallecano, where they also lost the top spot in the table to Barcelona.