Sergio Gonzalez: “We have to go to compete knowing that Madrid is going to go to its highest level”

Cadiz head coach Sergio Gonzalez spoke to the media today ahead of his side’s game at the Bernabeu on Thursday night vs Real Madrid. Gonzalez, who has seen the Girona and Rayo Vallecano games with a keen eye, hopes that Cadiz will be Real Madrid’s next “accident”.

“We have clear ideas of being a new accident in Real Madrid’s league,” Gonzalez said. “We have to go to compete knowing that Madrid is going to go to its highest level with its best players.

“We must make them play more outside than inside, also be daring to make them go backwards. We are going to find a wounded Madrid, but we want to compete.”

Gonzalez, who says he wants to ensure Vinicius and Rodrygo don’t hurt his team in space, stated more than once that he wants Real Madrid to go “backwards”.

“I would like to see a team that competes very well,” Gonzalez explained. “A strong team. We must know that we have to make them run backwards.”