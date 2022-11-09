International Fixtures & How To Watch: 15 Real Madrid players join national camps

After a month of club football, another international break arrives. With the announcement of Women’s Nations League on November 3rd, which is supposed to start autumn 2023, the countries are left to prepare for the upcoming World Cup with the help of friendly matches.
SPAIN: Misa, Teresa, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Maite, Nahikari*, Zornoza, Athenea
SPAIN U23: Lorena, Lucía
FRANCE: Toletti
BRAZIL: Kathellen
SCOTLAND: Weir
DENMARK: Svava
*Nahikari replaced Esther, announced November 8: “Esther González, of Real Madrid CF, and Maitane López, of Atlético de Madrid, leave the concentration of Spanish Women’s National Team after confirming the dragged injuries when joining the national team this Monday, November 7.”
The following is the list of fixtures along with where to watch (some matches don’t have confirmed streams yet; those will be added in due time). There are 10 games that will be played in the matter of 6 days, all serve for the preparations for the upcoming Women’s World Cup in the summer 2023, except for Scotland that failed to qualify for the upcoming tournament in the play-offs last month.
NOVEMBER 10
16:00 CET // Belgium U23 - Spain U23
NOVEMBER 11
19:00 CET // Switzerland - Denmark (DR2, DRTV)
19:15 CET // Brazil - Canada
20:00 CET // Spain - Argentina (Teledeporte)
21:10 CET // France - Norway
NOVEMBER 12
19:00 CET // Scotland - Panama
NOVEMBER 14
19:00 CET // Scotland - Venezuela
NOVEMBER 15
19:15 CET // Brazil - Canada
20:00 // Spain - Japan (Teledeporte)
20:00 // Netherlands - Denmark (DR2, DRTV)
