Florentino Perez: “We will change football, I will fight with all my strength”

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was named the 2022 Golden Boy President of the Year, an award handed out by Italian newspaper Tuttosport. Perez delivered some interesting quotes in his interview with the newspaper and shared his thoughts on the current state of affairs in world football.

“Over the last 20 years or so a new generation arrived and the world changed, everything changed, so football must adapt to that. Football is the world’s biggest sport and we cannot let other sports which are better organized and have a better perspective take advantage of this situation so that football no longer holds that position. I’m working to getting used to the times I’m living in. We must all think together and give the younger generations what they expect from us. We are working towards that path and I will fight with all my strength so that football remains as the world’s biggest sport in every continent,” said Perez.

The president revealed his favorite comeback of the 2021-2022 season.

“The toughest one was the one against City, we got to the 89th minute needing to score two goals. We got one and as soon as the referee said there was going to be six minutes of injury time I knew we were going to win, you could feel it. Our players are very good and they also are madridistas, that mix makes us invincible in those nights. It’s hard to understand but it happened in every single one of our return legs,” he said.

Perez concluded his interview by praising Ancelotti.

“He’s clearly the best coach for Real Madrid because he knows the club for many years. He knows our values and knows how to tell our players everything about them. That makes him the perfect coach, it’s hard to find a better coach than Ancelotti,” he said.