Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Cadiz

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Thursday’s match against Cadiz, the last game before the World Cup break.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas V. and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.

Attackers: Hazard, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

As expected, Karim Benzema and Antonio Rudiger will miss the game and won’t be back with the team until January. Toni Kroos is back with the team after being suspended against Rayo and the midfielder should feature in the starting lineup.

Real Madrid need to bounce back and earn the three points after being unable to beat Girona and Rayo Vallecano, which cost the team the lead in the table. Getting this win at home should be manageable for Madrid, but the same could’ve been said against Girona a week ago.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 11/10/2022

Time: 21:30 CET, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.