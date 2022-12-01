Open Thread: December 1, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally do a sushu night with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Happy December by the way.

In the Previous Episode

So... Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-nothing and Australia edged out Denmark by a lone goal. There was, however,n upset in store for France, who lost 1-0 to Tunisia. ’Our boy Vinga played at left back in this one.

The highlight of the day was the Poland-Argentina game. Turns out, it went like most people thought it would. Argentina beat Poland. Convincingly. The final score was 0-2 and, frankly, The Polish NT never really looked like they were in the gamem though - and I think most madridistas would agree with me here, the save on Messi’s penalty was a (rather short lived) joy.

That’s One Opponent Less in the Endrick Race

According to MARCA, Barcelona won’t be moving for Real Madrid target Endrick.

Looking Forward to Today’s Games

Croatia vs Belgium

Canada vs Morroco

Japan vs Spain

Cost Rica vs Germany

So... which one will you be watching?