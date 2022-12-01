Date and time set for Real Madrid’s first game after the World Cup break

La Liga have announced the date and time for Real Madrid’s first game after the current 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Los Blancos will visit Valladolid’s Estadio Jose Zorrilla on December 30th, with kick-off scheduled at 21:30 CET. That will also be the last game of this calendar year.

Needless to say, that should not be expected to be an easy game for Real Madrid, who will have to regroup after the World Cup and quite possibly use some backup players who didn’t feature in the tournament.

Valladolid have been a solid team at home, recording four wins, two draws and just one loss, so Real Madrid will have to make sure that they show up and play with composure if they want to earn the three points after what was a poor run of results right ahead of the break.

Los Blancos are two points behind Barcelona in the table, so they will have to find a way to beat manageable opposition more effectively during the second half of the season.