Real Madrid kit for the 2023 - 2024 season leaked

Footy Headlines has just leaked Real Madrid’s home kit for the 2023 - 2024 season. According to them, this is what the design will look like:

In some ways (but not exactly), this design is a throwback / homage to Real Madrid’s 2011 - 2012 season where they had gold trim — a design which ended up being a favourite among fans:

While the 2023 - 2024 kit isn’t quite gold, it’s labelled as ‘gold-yellow’, and has back-panels that are navy. Here’s how Footy Headlines describes it:

For the collar, Adidas combine the Preloved Yellow, White & Legend Ink into a Tricolor. The sleeve cuffs also come with the Tricolor. Just as all other Adidas 23-24 soccer jerseys, the new Real Madrid 23-24 home kit comes with the new Adidas logo. On the back, there are navy panels, similar to some Adidas 2022 World Cup kits.

Here are some more shots from different angles: