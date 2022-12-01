Eden Hazard DROPPED for Belgium’s must-win game vs Croatia

Eden Hazard has been dropped by Roberto Martinez ahead of Belgium’s crucial third group stage match against Croatia today.

Belgium currently sit in 3rd place in the gorup with 3 points, just a point behind both Morocco and Croatia. If Belgium can beat Croatia, then they seal their path to the round of 16. This is arguably the biggest match of Roberto Martinez’s Belgium tenure and he has dropped his captain — a player he has defended mercilessly despite the critics and the lack of playing time at Real Madrid.

Rumors of a major blow-up in the Belgium dressing room leaked earlier in the week with Hazard, De Bruyne, and Vertoghen all said to be involved in a vocal and upfront confrontation. Hazard has come out the worse for wear after the meeting and his performances have failed to convince Martinez that he is worthy of spot in the XI. Given what is at stake, it will be interesting to see if Martinez even uses Hazard as a super-sub off the bench. Belgium have it all to play for, but Hazard will not be there to lead his team out on to the pitch.