Managing Madrid Podcast: The Belgium eulogy; Enzo Fernandez; Benzema’s injury

Croatia’s disallowed penalty

A big VAR discussion

Quick eulogy for Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courts

Is this virtualy the end of Eden Hazard?

Should Jamal Musiala be prioritized over Jude Bellingham?

Quick review of all Real Madrid’s players during the World Cup

Thoughts on Cody Gakpo

Is Enzo Fernandez a good Bellingham backup?

Is Eduardo Camavinga’s future with Real Madrid in doubt?

The Karim Benzema injury situation

Is Kylian Mbappe to Madrid completely dead?

If Fede Valverde was Spanish, would he start for Spain?

Mbappe, Endrick, or Bellingham if we had to pick one?

