Images of the new Santiago Bernabeu Metro station revealed

Real Madrid and the Community of Madrid have joined forces to build and renovate the Santiago Bernabeu Metro station in Madrid. The project will begin at the end of 2023 and will increase the site’s ability to push through as many passengers as possible, especially on match days, to provide ease of access, and to improve the surroundings of the new stadium. The new station will not only have state of the art technology, but will also be immersed in Real Madrid related themes.

President Florentino Pérez spoke about the agreement and it’s importance to both the club and the city at a ceremony earlier in the week:

“It enables us to work alongside each other on the future renovation and expansion of a Metro station that is iconic in our city and very close to us all. Real Madrid and the Community of Madrid will be proud of a new station which will be modern, accessible for everyone and equipped with the latest technology”.

“It will be a station connected to the high-speed railway and the airport, connected to the Santiago Bernabéu, which will become the gateway for millions of people from all corners of the world to a place that has become an avant-garde icon and a reference point for leisure and entertainment in Madrid and in Europe”.

“This whole project forms part of the transformation, both of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium and of the area immediately surrounding the stadium itself. This transformation will seek to improve the current facilities and services and, naturally, to enhance the quality of life of the neighbours and residents of the area, becoming more accessible, more inclusive and more liveable”.

“It would be hard to understand Madrid without the Santiago Bernabéu. Ever since it was opened on 14 December 1947, it has been an integral part of the emotions and history of this city. Millions of people have shared unforgettable hopes and dreams. For 75 years it has been a part of Madrid’s history and one of the most popular places for visitors to the Spanish capital, irrespective of where they come from. Those who get excited when they see this stadium”.

At the ceremony, pictures and renderings of the new Metro station were revealed: