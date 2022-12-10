The Scenes : 10 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

My beloved samba boys were sent packing by the 2018 finalists. It was not for want of trying.

Congratulations to Luka Modric.. A History Major

Can he go all the way this time? Can he tear up the history books and rewrite them in a tone of unerring adulation to the only BDO winning midfielder of his generation.

The Legend of LM10 Continues

Luka Modric keeps making the point that he’s the greatest. The maestro is in the semi-finals of the world cup for the second time in a row. Sheer class all around from the legend.

Why did Tite sub Vinicius?

You never sub Vinicius out when you need to win a game. That’s the rule!!!

The World Cup

Morocco v Portugal

England v France

The world cup surely has much more in store for us. The margins are about as fine as you’ll find. France will have to be on their toes to see off Bellingham and company. Portugal and Morocco will depend on which Portugal shows up.

