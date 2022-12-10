Real Madrid return to training, Benzema rejoins the squad

Real Madrid players returned to training this Saturday and that included striker Karim Benzema, who completed the session with the rest of his teammates in what was a light session.

Needless to say, the players who featured in the 2022 World Cup will have more days to rest and get ready for the second half of the season, so only Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, David Alaba, Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy, Andriy Lunin, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Lucas Vazquez, Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz were present at Valdebebas today.

The rest of the squad will progressively return to training, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to rely on that small squad to get ready for what’s going to be a very intense month of January, featuring crucial games against Villarreal, Valencia, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad.

The players who didn’t play in the World Cup will likely have a prominent role during the first few games after the break.