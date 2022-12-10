Lovro Majer: “If Modric keeps playing like this, I don’t see why he won’t stick around until Euro 2024”

World Cup rooting guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of spots fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should really be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used.

Lovro Majer, Luka Modric’s teammate on the Croatian National Team, spoke to Spanish media outlet Marca today as the Croatians continue their quest to reach consecutive World Cup finals. Majer, who helped Croatia beat Brazil in the World Cup quarter-finals, talked about Modric’s incredible level.

“He’s incredible, the way he continues to play at his age,” Majer said. “How old is he, 38?! He continues to be highly motivated, it’s incredible how he is on and off the pitch. He is very easy to play with and is one of the main reasons we are here, achieving great things.

“Sure he can play until Euro 2024! If he keeps playing like this, I don’t see why he won’t stick around. He can play many more years.”

Majer was also asked whether or not Modric said anything to him before the game against Brazil.

“We didn’t talk much, he didn’t tell me something specific,” Major said. “He always talks to us about each game, about how to be better. He tells us to be calm and to have confidence in ourselves.”