Las Blancas Podcast: A point gained amidst a dismal display

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.
Talking points:
- Curveball in the lineup by Toril
- Chelsea starting off on the front foot
- Slow death of the first half
- Real Madrid’s great pressing game
- Breakdown of the pressing sequence on the goal
- Esther’s work in pressing and Weir’s anticipation
- The duel between Magda Eriksson and Athenea del Castillo
- Sloppy overall play from both teams
- Second half substitutions from Chelsea
- Penalty incident in the 57th minute
- Ivana’s performance as RB and playing players out of position
- Las Blancas’ lack of penetration into Chelsea’s box
- Feller’s off-ball work-rate
- Maite’s influence on the game with her passing
- Clutch saves from both goalkeepers to keep the game level
- Top moments from the game
- The curious case of Nahikari
- Situation in the group following the draw
- Rumors surrounding Kenti’s future
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
Loading comments...