Las Blancas Podcast: A point gained amidst a dismal display

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Talking points:

Curveball in the lineup by Toril

Chelsea starting off on the front foot

Slow death of the first half

Real Madrid’s great pressing game

Breakdown of the pressing sequence on the goal

Esther’s work in pressing and Weir’s anticipation

The duel between Magda Eriksson and Athenea del Castillo

Sloppy overall play from both teams

Second half substitutions from Chelsea

Penalty incident in the 57th minute

Ivana’s performance as RB and playing players out of position

Las Blancas’ lack of penetration into Chelsea’s box

Feller’s off-ball work-rate

Maite’s influence on the game with her passing

Clutch saves from both goalkeepers to keep the game level

Top moments from the game

The curious case of Nahikari

Situation in the group following the draw

Rumors surrounding Kenti’s future

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)