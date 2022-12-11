Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid; Liga F

Preview

Matchday 12 of Liga F brings us the long-awaited Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid. Real Madrid will reunite with their former player Marta Cardona for 90 minutes on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

The midweek Champions League match against Chelsea definitely tired up Las Blancas and Alberto Toril is expected to rotate the starting line-up. It is very likely that the manager will go back to the regular 4-3-3 formation with two fullbacks given that he didn’t deploy a true right back in that match. The plan with Feller’s more central role has been working and is expected to continue in the same manner, even though she will be needed as a winger again.

“We’re training very good; we’ve been training really hard. It’s exciting, they have a good team, so it’s always good to play games like that. They’re a strong, fast team in front, so I think we have to work with our strength and try to get the ball in - finish the opportunities that we get,” Kathellen Sousa speaks for Real Madrid TV ahead of the Madrid derby.

@Katsousafeitoza: "Estamos trabajando muy bien y muy motivadas para el partido del domingo".#LigaF pic.twitter.com/0mohLwpjmy — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) December 9, 2022

The derby will take place on December 11th at 20:00 CET (2 pm ET) on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

GK: Misa, Gérard

DEF: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Kathellen, Claudia F., Lucía, Svava

MID: Teresa, Toletti, M. Oroz, Weir, Zornoza, Freja Siri

FWD: Nahikari, Esther, Møller, Feller, Athenea, C. Camacho

Absences: Corredera (maternity leave), Lorena (technical decision)

Full squad with the addition of Carla Camacho and exception of Lorena who keeps getting dropped out of the squad.