Managing Madrid Podcast: Tchouameni golazo; Modric transcends over Brazil

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:
- The quality of the France vs England game
- England’s performance
- Gareth Southgate’s tactical plan
- The psychological element of the World Cup
- Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance
- Tchouameni vs Jude Bellingham
- Tchoua’s incredible goal
- Didier Deschamps’s 1 sub
- Eduardo Camavinga not getting playing time
- Harry Kane’s miss
- Raphael Varane’s performance
- Olivier Giroud’s performance this WC, and the ‘what if’ or Karim Benzema
- Are France the favourites now?
- Kylian Mbappe vs Kyle Walker
- Were we too harsh on Spain?
- Croatia vs Brazil
- Luka Modric’s performance
- Modric vs Lionel Messi in the semi-finals
- Did we underestimate Croatia?
- Tite’s decisions and Brazil’s downfall
- Eder Militao’s performances at right-back
- Neymar not taking a PK
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Jose Perez (@jcperez_)
Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)
