Managing Madrid Podcast: Tchouameni golazo; Modric transcends over Brazil

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

The quality of the France vs England game

England’s performance

Gareth Southgate’s tactical plan

The psychological element of the World Cup

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance

Tchouameni vs Jude Bellingham

Tchoua’s incredible goal

Didier Deschamps’s 1 sub

Eduardo Camavinga not getting playing time

Harry Kane’s miss

Raphael Varane’s performance

Olivier Giroud’s performance this WC, and the ‘what if’ or Karim Benzema

Are France the favourites now?

Kylian Mbappe vs Kyle Walker

Were we too harsh on Spain?

Croatia vs Brazil

Luka Modric’s performance

Modric vs Lionel Messi in the semi-finals

Did we underestimate Croatia?

Tite’s decisions and Brazil’s downfall

Eder Militao’s performances at right-back

Neymar not taking a PK

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content and join a Real Madrid family over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)