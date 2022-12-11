Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch Liga F Online

Matchday 12 of Liga F brings us the long-awaited Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid. Real Madrid will reunite with their former player Marta Cardona for 90 minutes on Alfredo Di Stéfano. Atlético are known for their strong and penetrative attack that besides Cardona include Ludmila and Ajibade. Their fullback Sheila is also expected to give a lot of problems to Las Blancas’ attacks.

“We’re training very good; we’ve been training really hard. It’s exciting, they have a good team, so it’s always good to play games like that. They’re a strong, fast team in front, so I think we have to work with our strength and try to get the ball in - finish the opportunities that we get,” Kathellen Sousa speaks for Real Madrid TV ahead of the Madrid derby.

How to Watch

Date: 12/11/2022

Time: 20:00 CET (2 pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube