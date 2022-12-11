Aurelien : 11 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Les Blues go marching on in search of an era defining defence of the World Cup. The great Brazilians of the 90s managed 3 straight finals, 1994, 1998 and 2002. They were stopped by France in 1998 and also 2006 in what seems now to have been more significant as France have gone on to win another world cup since then and find themselves on the cusp of going further than the Brazilians.

Aurelien Tchouameni

Is it written in the stars? This kid shows up in Charmatin and looks like he’s been there his whole life while seamlessly adjusting to Ancelotti’s demands and a new environment he simply elevates his game in the blink of a eye.

Commiserations for Jude but not for England

I wanted to see Jude Bellignham do really well but also wanted England to lose. Gutted for the kid but I hope he doesn’t throw his future away by going to the PL when he could move to the Bernabeu. Really happy to see the back of that England team. Their media and commentators make them insufferable at times.

Happy and sad to see Karim back in training

Why didn’t he stay with the France team and ride it out? He could have played a few minutes and potentially got a medal. What is this guy made off? I wonder how many players would walk away at that moment just because they weren’t sure they could give 100%.

Another Hakimi in the making?

️| Real Madrid have not yet opened negotiations with Rafa Marin to extend his contract. The player’s environment is disappointed. @JorgeCPicon — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 10, 2022

On a mission

The World Cup Semifinals

France v Morocco

Argentina v Croatia

How many would have guessed this as a potential semifinal lineup?

Argentina haven’t won a world cup since Mexico 86’ and find themselves 2 wins away from glory.

France could be the first to make back to back finals since Brazil’s triple finals appearances from 94’ through 02’.

Morocco could be the first African nation to win the much-vaunted crown jewel of sporting achievement.

Croatia are primed for a possible re-match against France if they can halt the momentum of Argentina

Poll 2