Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid; Liga F

Matchday 12 is here and it brings us the first Madrid derby of the season between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.

Alberto Toril made only 1 change from the midweek game against Chelsea and that’s putting Kenti in the line-up instead of Ivana. On the other side, Marta Cardona returns to Di Stefano in the starting line-up against her former team.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti, Rocío, Toletti, Olga, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Teresa, Ivana, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Gerárd, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Svava, Freja Siri, Sofía, C. Camacho

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

Atletico Madrid XI: L. Gallardo, Van Dongen, Irene G., Santos, Cinta R., Ajibade, M. Cardona, Eva Navarro, Medina, Shei, Lundkvist

Subs: P. Vizoso, Adri, Xenia, Moraza, S. Majarín, Virginia, Banini, Stašková, Lucía Moral, Alexia

Predicted formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch

Date: 12/11/2022

Time: 20:00 CET (2 pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube