Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Atletico Madrid; Liga F

The first time Las Blancas win against Atlético Madrid on Alfredo Di Stéfano. Below are my thoughts on the game. Firstly, this is how both teams lined up:

Grid View Real Madrid XI

Atletico Madrid XI

Substitutes

The first half overall was filled with Real Madrid trying some things, mostly crosses, with a dash of danger from Atlético.

Marta Cardona was in focus for many, especially Real Madrid fans, and she was Atleti’s penetration in attack. However, every time she would find herself against Rocío who handled it well every time. When it comes to duels further from Las Blancas’ box, Olga and Feller were the ones going against Cardona. In many cases, the rojiblanca player would win those duels against Olga but there were some clean recoveries from Real Madrid’s left back as well.

In 20th minute, Eva Navarro found herself in the position to shoot from around 15 meters, but it went too wide. The goal wasn’t covered by the Real Madrid defense on the further post. Another one of Atlético’s dangerous chances was the freekick at 36’ given by Toletti not far from the box. Leicy Santos was on the ball and she shot it over.

When it comes to Real Madrid’s attacks, Olga and Athenea were trying crosses which were usually too high or too strong. Oftentimes the possession would be lost right at the entrance of Atleti’s box after excessive dribbling or because of bad first touches.

Real Madrid halftime substitution: Teresa and Svava in or Esther and Zornoza.

The second half was much emptier. In the 53’ Ajibade managed a 1 on 1 chance against Misa and 5 minutes later Athenea’s shot got blocked by Atlético’s defense. There were a couple of longshots from Real Madrid’s side, one from Toletti and one from Weir.

83’: GOAL (1:0) by Kathellen Sousa! The corner taken by Teresa Abelleira goes directly to Kathellen’s head who had a great aim to put it inside the net.

No es un avión, es @Katsousafeitoza PARA DARLE EL DERBI al @realmadridfem con un TESTARAZO INAPELABLE ⚪



Cuando todo apuntaba al 0-0, cuando las blancas más se atascaban, emergió la brasileña entrando con más fe que nadie #LigaFenDAZN ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/W3hDBk7mNw — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) December 11, 2022

Three minutes after goal, Toril subbed off Olga to bring on Freja Siri.

The game that was pretty much leveled, with a bit more actions from Real Madrid ended with a minimal lead for Las Blancas-