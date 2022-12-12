Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Atletico Madrid; Liga F

Starting XI

GK: Misa Rodríguez - 8/10: Commanding performance from the Las Blancas shot stopper had a few saves - including a brilliant one on one save to deny Ajibade - to make but was generally untroubled as Atlético did not create a lot of clear-cut chances.

RB: Kenti Robles - 8/10: One of her best performances this season, she was everywhere contributing to the attack, and she was a wall defensively. Her battle with Eva Navarro was on the right hand-side was intriguing.

CB: Kathellen Sousa - 8.5/10: Player of the match performance in what was her best game in a Real Madrid shirt. Bested Ajibade physically and denied the Nigerian any chances to threaten. Scored the winning goal with a thumping header from a corner.

CB: Rocio Gálvez - 8.5/10: She was cruising in this match honestly; she was brilliant and helped Olga cover off Cardona on the left side. her ball progression was top notch too.

LB: Olga Carmona - 7/10: Olga had a weird game; in the first half she did defensively verses Cardona and foiled the Atlético winger in almost all occasions but was really poor going forward and her understanding with Feller on the left was missing. She, however, improved when she switched to the left wing and created some dangerous attacking sequences.

CDM: Sandie Toletti - 7.5/10: Much better performance from the Frenchwoman. She was immense in midfield, pressing, tackling, energetic and even offered some dangerous run from midfield going forward. She’s slowly getting back to her best.

CDM: Claudia Zornoza - 4/10: Really poor game from her and needs a rest. The holiday break can’t come soon enough for her

RW: Athenea del Castillo - 6/10: Had running battles with Medina all night in what was the best one on one matchup of the game. Was better going forward in the second half but still needs to improve her decision making especially in crosses.

AM: Caroline Weir - 6/10: Seems a bit jaded and was not at her best. Declined to take a shot on goal multiple times when in the box which seemed odd, trying to dribble a bit too much. She nevertheless worked really hard and some of her set piece deliveries were good.

LW: Naomie Feller - 6.5/10: Mixed performance from her, things were not working out for her when playing on the left, and her combinations with Olga were really poor down that side. Looked much better as a striker in the second half.

CF: Esther González - 4/10: Really poor game from her and deservedly hooked off at the break. Looks like fatigue is also getting to her as her decision making was also poor.

Substitutes:

LB: Sofie Svava - 6/10 (replaced Esther; 46’) A substitution that is becoming more common each game. Sofie played well and was solid defensively.

CDM: Teresa Abelleira - 7/10 (replaced Zornoza; 46’) She was just class controlled the tempo of the game and gave us “pausa” which we lacked in midfield. got another assist as her G+A count has really improved this season; she is our best central midfielder and should start every game.

CM: Maite Oroz - 7/10 (replaced Toletti; 74’) Helped us regain further control in midfield. Maite was also very good on the ball and retained it brilliantly helping us in attack and was responsible for us being on top for the last fifteen minutes of the game.

CDM: Freja Siri - N/A (replaced Olga; 85’) Came on as Toril decided to “close shop” and add more defensive stability. Came in too late to offer anything significant.

CF: Nahikari García - N/A (replaced Feller; 90’) It has been a really strange period for Nahikari, as she has not been getting minutes despite her good form. She honestly deserves more especially given the fact that she has 5 goals from the bench and Esther is in a poor patch of form right now. Hopefully this does not affect her form and she gets more minutes soon. She is our best striker in the team currently and we really should utilize her better.