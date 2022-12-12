Raul assesses Vinicius Tobias’ development

Real Madrid Castilla coach and legend Raul Gonzalez talked to the press and discussed the development of Vinicius Tobias, who signed a loan deal with the club last winter and has played some quality minutes for Castilla since. Real Madrid have an option to buy the player this summer and it looks like they will keep him around.

“He’s improving over the last four or five months. Offensively he has the tools and he’s trying more and more things every day. Defensively, we’ve helped him develop and make some progress when the team has had better organization and more stability when playing with five defenders,” said Raul.

It’s quite clear that Vinicius Tobias still needs to improve as a defender to be a reliable right-back, but that’s something he can figure out in the future as he’s only 18 years old.

“The decision is not mine to make, but the improvements are right there. I want to help him like I want to help everyone else so that he can find his best version as a player by performing in demanding games like the three matches we played this past week. He had some fatigue but that’s something he has to figure out for the rest of his career,” added Raul.

If Real Madrid want to keep Vinicius Tobias, they will have to pay Shakhtar around €15 million, although Los Blancos have been trying to decrease that fee in recent weeks, according to reports in the Spanish press.