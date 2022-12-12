Ancelotti open to leave Real Madrid, coach Brazilian national team after 2022-23 season -report

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti would be keen on leaving the club to coach the Brazilian national team after the 2022-2023 season, according to a report published this Sunday by Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte. Ancelotti would be the main candidate to replace Tite, per that same report. UOL Esporte indicates that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was Brazil’s favorite, but the coach showed no interest in leaving his club.

Ancelotti had said in the past that Real Madrid would be his last job as a coach, so seeing him leaving the club when his contract expires in 2024 would be a bit surprising. The Italian coach will likely address these rumors during his next press conference, so it will be interesting to hear what he has to say about them.

If Ancelotti were to leave Real Madrid to coach Brazil, Los Blancos would likely appoint Castilla manager and club legend Raul Gonzalez as the man in charge.