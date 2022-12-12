Managing Madrid Podcast: Carlo to Brazil? Can Reinier succeed? How long will Castilla’s unbeaten run go?

AUDIO:

Carlo Ancelotti to Brazil rumours

How worried are we about Real Madrid’s January schedule?

The trip to Saudi Arabia for Spanish Super Cup

Eduardo Camavinga’s place in the France depth chart

Can Reinier Jesus recover and have a good career?

What’s his ceiling?

Vinicius Tobias reports

And more.

Part two (Hridyam and Ruben, around 36 minute mark):

10 games unbeaten for Castilla, but should we be worried about the recent performances?

Did Castilla underestimate Talavera?

The wingback situation

Do we need three centre backs?

What would signing Endrick mean for Castilla?

Will Ancelotti give minutes to the Castilla players after the World Cup?

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Castilla Corner (@CastillaConer)

Hidyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Ruben Skjerping (@Rubenpmn)