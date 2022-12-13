Las Blancas Podcast: Madrid is White

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against cross-city rivals with Atletico Madrid.

Talking points:

Lineups and a larger discussion around selection choices

Initial tactical impressions

Early back and forth exchange between both teams

Atletico Madrid’s idea to generate a free player in midfield

How Atletico Madrid’s approach hurt Las Blancas’ buildup

Las Blancas and the lack of the ability to control games

Esther’s role and limitations in the setup

Long ball tactic and it’s pitfalls with the personnel

Teresa and her impact from the bench in the 2nd half

How Maite’s introduction helped Real Madrid’s control

Sousa’s goal and Real Madrid’s chance creation from corners

The duel between Olga and Cardona

Situation surrounding Nahikari

Standout performers from the game

High stakes game against PSG in the UWCL

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)