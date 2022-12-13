Las Blancas Podcast: Madrid is White

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against cross-city rivals with Atletico Madrid.
Talking points:
- Lineups and a larger discussion around selection choices
- Initial tactical impressions
- Early back and forth exchange between both teams
- Atletico Madrid’s idea to generate a free player in midfield
- How Atletico Madrid’s approach hurt Las Blancas’ buildup
- Las Blancas and the lack of the ability to control games
- Esther’s role and limitations in the setup
- Long ball tactic and it’s pitfalls with the personnel
- Teresa and her impact from the bench in the 2nd half
- How Maite’s introduction helped Real Madrid’s control
- Sousa’s goal and Real Madrid’s chance creation from corners
- The duel between Olga and Cardona
- Situation surrounding Nahikari
- Standout performers from the game
- High stakes game against PSG in the UWCL
Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
