Open Thread: 13 December 2022

Will Carlo Ancelotti coach Brazil NT?

You all heard the news: per reports, Brazil is considering Ancelotti as one of the candidates to replace Tite, who had announced earlier this year he’d not continue after the World Cup, regardless of the result.

Marca confirmed the link, stating “Several reports claimed that Ancelotti has received an offer to coach Brazil.” However, Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) wants a new coach by January and one of first reports said Ancelotti would only consider something after the end of the season. This means CBF would have to appoint an interim coach until June, which I think is unlikely.

Marca also stated Ancelotti is completely focused on Real Madrid and wants to end his contract, which runs until 2024.

AS also discussed the link.

Modric and the Brazilians

Friendly on Thursday

Interested in Enzo Fernandez

Per the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid is interested in Enzo Fernandez. What do you think?