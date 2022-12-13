Argentina vs Croatia 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch World Cup online

Croatia and Argentina meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Semifinals. Argentina can be considered the favorites to go through but Croatia already achieved the unthinkable by knocking out Brazil in the Quarterfinals.

Luka Modric and the rest of Croatia have not been all that impressive throughout the tournament, but they found themselves in the pressure cooker of the penalty shootout against both Japan and Brazil and took care of business. It’s clear that this Croatian team isn’t as strong as it was four years ago, when they reached the Final in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. They will be relying on a strong defensive unit and Modric’s legendary leadership.

Argentina haven’t been all that great either but they’ve managed to overcome the obstacles they’ve faced so far. Pressure will be on them to beat Croatia, so it will be interesting to see how they react if Modric and his teammates can keep the match close.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM 2022 WORLD CUP

Date: 12/13/2022

Time: 20:00 CET, 02:00pm EST.

Venue: Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar.

Available TV: Telemundo (USA), Gol Mundial (Spain)

Available Streaming: Sling TV (USA)

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.