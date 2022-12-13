Real Madrid will play a friendly vs Leganes on Thursday

Real Madrid took the pitch today at Real Madrid City in what was their second training session of the week. As the team continues their preparations for the imminent return to La Liga (a clash vs Real Valladolid on December 30th), they’ve also decided to throw in at least one exhibition match. On Thursday, Leganes will drive up to Valdebebas for a friendly vs Real Madrid at the club’s training facility. The match will be played behind closed doors and will not be televised.

The purpose of the match is obviously to stay as match fit as possible for the players who have not been playing World Cup games. Several players who did not go to Qatar, such as Toni Kroos, David Alaba, Karim Benzema, Nacho, Dani Ceballos (and others) will surely get a run to gain some momentum for the first game back.

Today’s training session was more of the usual: Rondos, possession and pressing drills, and focus on increasing fitness levels.