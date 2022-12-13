Managing Madrid Podcast: Modric vs Arentina Post-game

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR TORONTO PODCAST

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

The 3rd place game..

Luka Modric’s performance vs Argentina

Could he have done any better?

What was Croatia’s downfall and weaknesses?

The impact of Marcelo Brozovic’s injury

Lionel Messi’s legacy

The Josko Gvardiol criticism

The common trait among the goat athletes

Can France stop Argentina if they beat Morocco?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)