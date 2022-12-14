 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 14 December 2022

Wednesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Will Mourinho coach Portugal?

Many sources stated Portugal want Jose Mourinho as their new coach to replace Fernando Santos after they crashed out of the World Cup. The report also claims Portugal directors are not requiring that Mourinho resigns from Roma, so he can work both in the club and Portugal NT. On March 2023, Portugal will play the first Euro 2024 qualifying game against Liechenstein. Is the Mourinho the right name to coach Portugal? Other possible names are Rui Jorge and Paulo Fonseca.

The Best FIFA Football Awards

Bellingham’ signing: “more open” and worth the price

Modric and Croatia are knocked out

Lukita received a standing ovation

There’s been a controversy about the penalty given to Argentina. Modric said Orsato is one of the worst referees he knows. For Luka, the penalty was a wrong call:

There is no foul on the penalty because he shoots and will definitely collide with our goalkeeper because of that. It is clear that it changed the game a lot.

What do you think? Vote bellow.

Poll

Was the penalty correctly given to Argentina?

