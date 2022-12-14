Open Thread: 14 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Will Mourinho coach Portugal?

Many sources stated Portugal want Jose Mourinho as their new coach to replace Fernando Santos after they crashed out of the World Cup. The report also claims Portugal directors are not requiring that Mourinho resigns from Roma, so he can work both in the club and Portugal NT. On March 2023, Portugal will play the first Euro 2024 qualifying game against Liechenstein. Is the Mourinho the right name to coach Portugal? Other possible names are Rui Jorge and Paulo Fonseca.

The Best FIFA Football Awards

| Official: The Best FIFA Football Awards will take place on 27 February 2023.



The period taken into consideration for the awards will be from 8 August 2021 to 18 December 2022. pic.twitter.com/mrCAM5aFpC — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 13, 2022

Bellingham’ signing: “more open” and worth the price

| Real Madrid now see the road to Jude Bellingham's signing as "more open", as Liverpool have now shifted their interest to Enzo Fernandez, a player the English club can more easily afford. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 13, 2022

| Some Real Madrid executives used to think of Jude Bellingham as "an out-of-market, fiction signing" before the World Cup, but now everyone is convinced with his great performances. They think he's worth the huge fees. @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 13, 2022

Modric and Croatia are knocked out

Lukita received a standing ovation

A standing ovation for Luka Modric on his final World Cup game. ❤️

pic.twitter.com/FKpc7iL6rR — TC (@totalcristiano) December 13, 2022

There’s been a controversy about the penalty given to Argentina. Modric said Orsato is one of the worst referees he knows. For Luka, the penalty was a wrong call:

There is no foul on the penalty because he shoots and will definitely collide with our goalkeeper because of that. It is clear that it changed the game a lot.

What do you think? Vote bellow.