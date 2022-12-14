VIDEO: Modric did everything that he could

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR TORONTO PODCAST
It was a disappointing night for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric as Croatia were eliminated in the World Cup semi-finals by Argentina.
Tuesday’s podcast for Patrons ran 22 minutes and had plenty of post-game analysis, but also many talking points about Luka Modric, GOATs, and legacies. Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsunar broke down the performance of Luka Modric extensively. We’ve uploaded a 3.5 minute video clip from the recording for those who haven’t been able to become Patrons yet for whatever reason:
