FIFA Club World Cup set to be played in February

The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played from February 1st to February 11th in Abu Dhabi, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino likely to confirm the news this week, according to a report from Diario AS.

Real Madrid wanted to have enough margin to prepare for the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 against Liverpool, which will be played at Anfield on February 21st. Whether or not Los Blancos will have to play a La Liga game between the potential Club World Cup Final and the opening leg against Liverpool remains to be seen.

One thing seems certain, though. Real Madrid will be traveling to the middle east twice in one month, as the Spanish Supercup will be played in Saudi Arabia this January as well. The schedule for Los Blancos will be extremely packed and it won’t be easy for Ancelotti and his players to keep the foot on the gas in La Liga.