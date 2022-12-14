Cristiano Ronaldo trains at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas while awaiting next club move

Cristiano Ronaldo is training at Valdebebas just four days after Portugal’s elimination to Morocco in the World Cup, according to a report from Revelo.

The striker has returned to Madrid, his home of 9 years from 2009-2018, where he is now training at Valdebebas, on his own, to maintain his form and shape for second half of the season. Cristiano received all relevant permissions from the club and was able to train on a different field from the one hosted by the first team training.

After his contract was terminated with Manchester United this month, Ronaldo has been on the lookout for a new club. He has an economically mouth-watering offer on the table from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, but has not given a “yes” yet as he awaits any offers from potential European and Champions League competing clubs. It is no secrete that Ronaldo would love a return to Madrid, but the club considers the Cristiano Ronaldo chapter closed and does not want to bring the veteran into the current squad dynamics.

Ronaldo’s return to Valdebebas reportedly surprised many this morning, with many academy players desperate to see the legend and snap a picture. The fact that Ronaldo chose to train in Madrid at Valdebebas, and the club granted him permission, suggest that the relationship between the two is solid. Cristiano Ronaldo will forever be one of, if not the greatest, player to ever play for Real Madrid.