Tchouameni and France beat Morocco, advance to World Cup Final

By Managing Madrid
France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

In the biggest game of his footballing career until now, Aurelien Tchouameni played the anchor role and helped the French National Team advance past an impressive Morocco side in the World Cup semi-finals.

Tchouameni had his hands full acting as the midfield organizer against Morocco, who went down a goal in the fifth minute, and were looking to get behind France’s lines early and often. In fact, it was Tchouameni’s interception that led to France’s second goal:

And that wasn’t the only intervention Tchouameni had. He had four interceptions altogether which was the the second most of anyone on the field.

One of his most notable plays was winning the ball in midfield, carrying the ball, and playing a perfect through-pass to Kylian Mbappe:

Tchouameni finished the game with 65 touches, four interceptions, and two key passes. His France side will now face Argentina in the World Cup final on Sunday.

