Open Thread: 15 December 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo at Valdebebas

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained alone at Valdebebas yesterday. The news was confirmed by Romano. AS reported that Florentino Perez told CR7 that Valdebebas is his home and he can train there whenever he wants. This has nothing to do with Cristiano’s future, even considering the player would love to return to Real Madrid on a minimal salary, but apparently Real are not interested. As Matt Wiltse reported, Ronaldo has a very good offer from Al-Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club, but the player has yet to answer.

Ancelotti is Brazil’s main candidate

The rumor about Brazil’s interest to have Ancelotti as coach to replace Tite continues over the Brazilian press. Per report, he is the CBF main candidate and the federation would be willing to wait until June 2023.

Tchoaumeni’s good performance

Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Morocco:



- 65 touches

- 48 passes

- 84% passing accuracy

- 5 long passes

- 2 key passes

- 4 interceptions

- 2 clearances



World class. ⚡ #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/lsHC8rj5S8 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 14, 2022

The return of international players

With the World Cup ending on Sunday, December 18, the return dates of international Madridistas are the following:

| When the international players will return to training:



• Saturday: Hazard, Courtois, Rüdiger, Valverde.

• Tuesday: Asensio, Carvajal.

• 26/12: Militao, Vinicius, Rodrygo

• 28/12: Modrić, Tchouameni, Camavinga. @AranchaMOBILE @RM4Arab — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 14, 2022

The first game after the WC is on December 30 against Valladolid. The non-international players trained yesterday:

FIFA Club World Cup: date defined

FIFA has informed Real Madrid that the Club World Cup will be held in Abu Dhabi from February 1-11.@diarioas pic.twitter.com/mvkK98BvYW — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) December 14, 2022

What do you think about Gakpo?

️ René Van de Kerkhof (PSV legend): “I have reliable Spanish sources that report that Real Madrid want to get Cody Gakpo as Benzema’s successor.” @diarioas pic.twitter.com/qLPsnmVYjQ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 14, 2022

Another report stated PSV is waiting for Real Madrid to make an offer for him. What do you think?

Poll Should Real Madrid sign Gakpo? Yes

No vote view results 42% Yes (21 votes)

58% No (29 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

Real Madrid is also monitoring Enzo Fernandez, who is valued about €100m, in the case they don’t sign Bellingham.