Open Thread: 15 December 2022

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack

Cristiano Ronaldo at Valdebebas

Cristiano Ronaldo has trained alone at Valdebebas yesterday. The news was confirmed by Romano. AS reported that Florentino Perez told CR7 that Valdebebas is his home and he can train there whenever he wants. This has nothing to do with Cristiano’s future, even considering the player would love to return to Real Madrid on a minimal salary, but apparently Real are not interested. As Matt Wiltse reported, Ronaldo has a very good offer from Al-Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club, but the player has yet to answer.

Ancelotti is Brazil’s main candidate

The rumor about Brazil’s interest to have Ancelotti as coach to replace Tite continues over the Brazilian press. Per report, he is the CBF main candidate and the federation would be willing to wait until June 2023.

Tchoaumeni’s good performance

The return of international players

With the World Cup ending on Sunday, December 18, the return dates of international Madridistas are the following:

The first game after the WC is on December 30 against Valladolid. The non-international players trained yesterday:

FIFA Club World Cup: date defined

What do you think about Gakpo?

Another report stated PSV is waiting for Real Madrid to make an offer for him. What do you think?

Poll

Should Real Madrid sign Gakpo?

view results
  • 42%
    Yes
    (21 votes)
  • 58%
    No
    (29 votes)
50 votes total Vote Now

Real Madrid is also monitoring Enzo Fernandez, who is valued about €100m, in the case they don’t sign Bellingham.

