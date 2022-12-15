Managing Madrid Podcast: Tchouameni, Cristiano, Messi, Endrick, Mbappe, France, Morocco, Argentina

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Morocco’s lineup and tactics vs France in the World Cup semi-finals

Their identity shift when chasing a goal

The nature of game-state variations in knockout games

Antoine Griezmann’s role and form

France’s defense

How much have their injuries hurt them?

Was this the first game Karim Benzema was dearly missed?

Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram over Kinglsey Coman

Why Eduardo Camavinga should be getting more minutes

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance

France vs Argentina preview

Behaviour of Cristiano Ronaldo stans last night reacting to Lionel Messi getting praise

Endrick’s deleted tweet

Ronaldo’s marketing / PR

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid: Is it still going to be a thing?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)