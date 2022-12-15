OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sign Endrick

It’s official. Real Madrid have announced the signing of Palmeiras attacker Endrick Felipe, who will join the club in the summer of 2024 due to FIFA regulations preventing him from playing in a different continent while he’s under 18.

Endrick will continue his development with Palmeiras, Real Madrid announced on their official statement, and he will visit Valdebebas “in the next few days,” per that same announcement.

Endrick is still 16 years old, but he was the one of the world’s most promising players. Real Madrid will reportedly pay around €65 million to sign him and he will only be allowed to sign a three-year contract, although both parts have agreed to sign three more years once they’re legally allowed to.

Real Madrid have their striker for the future, as Endrick will be a starter for many years to come if everything goes according to plan during his development.